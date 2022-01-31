The Pokémon in the River Photo request guide- Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Dagero needs help yet again identifying a Pokémon in a photo. This Pokémon has two leaves sticking off the top of its head and it rests by a river. Time to investigate and find where this Pokémon lives. Here is how you complete the Pokémon in the River Photo request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request when you unlock the Coronet Highlands area. You also need to have completed the two requests from Dagero prior to this one. Talk to Dagero in front of the photography studio and he will give you the new photo to study. If it wasn’t obvious, the Pokémon you are looking for is Turtwig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the Crimson Mirelands and make your way to the southeast corner of the area that is marked in the map above. There is a small pond here that is almost surrounded entirely by mountains. Be careful. Turtwig can easily spot you if you aren’t quiet and will run away if it spots you. There is only one Turtwig that spawns in this area, so it is best to save your game before attempting to capture it.

Once you catch the Turtwig, head back to Jubilife Village and talk to Dagero in the photography studio. After a quick photoshoot, Dagero will reward you with more options in the photography studio.