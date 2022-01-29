The Pokémon in the Woodland Photo request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Dagero needs help getting customers to come into his shop. It appears that too many people are afraid of taking pictures with Pokémon. He recently spotted a new Pokémon out in the wilderness but failed to get a worthwhile photo. Now he wants you to bring him the Pokémon in the photo in hopes to bring in new business. Here is how you complete the Pokémon in the Woodland Photo request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t obtain this request until after you have quelled Kleavor’s anger in a previous story mission. After that, Dagero will have a request for you. Dagero is the photographer. You will know when he has the request for you because he will be standing outside of the photography studio. Talk to him and receive the request.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dagero will show you a photo and ask you to identify the Pokémon in it. The Pokémon he is looking for is Buneary. If you have already caught a Buneary, you can head inside the photography studio and complete the quest. If you have not caught a Buneary, head out to the Obsidian Wildlands and make your way to the southeast corner to the area called the Heartwood. You will find Buneary in this location. Be careful since Buneary will often run away when it spots you.

Make sure to bring plenty of lures like berries to distract Buneary if needed. Use the tall grass to your advantage to hide and avoid being spotted. Once you have caught a Buneary, head back to the photography studio and hand it over to Dagero. He will reward you with more options in the photography studio.