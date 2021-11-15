The Seance Theivery Scene guide – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

You return the lost cane to its owner only to be told that a diamond has gone missing during a fake seance. Lord Craven now wants Sherlock to investigate and discover where the diamond has gone. There is plenty to look at in the room to deduce the diamond’s whereabouts.

To start things off, investigate the seance table. While investigating the table, you will have five clues to find. Check the broach on the jacket, the ashtray with the burnt cigars, the ‘ectoplasm,’ and the broken wine glass. Each of these objects will offer a small clue. Activate concentration to investigate the small holder in the center of the table where the diamond was before it disappeared.

After investigating the items on the table, make sure to talk to the medium, investigate the bookshelf with the skulls, look at the broken chair in the corner, and take a look at Lady Craven to obtain the other clues needed to make a deduction. Once the clues have all been gathered, open your casebook and navigate to the Mind Palace to pair up the clues.

While in the Mind Palace, combine the clues involving Lady Craven to come to the conclusion that there had to be a witness to the events in the courtyard. Take a look outside to find a broken heel on the ground by the window. Clearly, this would have left scratches if the witness walked away.

Enter concentration mode and follow the tracks through the door on the opposite side of the courtyard. Go through the door at the end of the hallway. In the room, you will find the shoe. Investigate to find out that it belongs to one of the maids. You can find the maid by heading back to the foyer, going up the stairs, and going to the opposite side from the top.

Talk to the maid and lie to her about your reasoning for speaking to her. This will keep her calm and she will tell you everything you want to know. Once you are done speaking with her, it is time to head back to the seance room and reconstruct the events. Interact with the glowing white orb to begin.

You will now take control of Jon and piece together what happened in the room. Take a look at the image below for the correct placement of the individuals around the table. Lady Craven is positioned across from the window, Lord Craven is to the left of Lady Craven, and the medium is to the right of Lady Craven.

Once you have pieced everything together, head up to room number 226. There are two maids standing in front of the door to Lord and Lady Craven’s room. After a little eavesdropping, you walk in to find the diamond…and a dead body.