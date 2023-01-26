The 10 worst Square Enix games of all time

When you’ve been around the block as often as Square Enix has, you’re bound to push some duds to match the stellar line-up that fans are used to. With a brilliant array of IPs and developers alike in their pocket, Square Enix has pushed out its fair share of titles that make users scratch their heads, if not outright spew vitriolic remarks. Here are the ten worst Square Enix games of all time, based on MetaCritic reviews — thus far, of course.

10. Final Fantasy: All the Bravest (25)

Image via UpToDown on YouTube

Released January 17, 2013

Platform: iOS

A mobile Final Fantasy that is memorable for one critic noting that ‘it’s almost insulting to play.’ In Final Fantasy: All the Bravest, players can unlock up to 40 characters to battle at once, which came to help the endless battles against seemingly random enemies. Moving across a gameplay map was an immaterial state of progress, as the next battle felt precisely the same as the first. With no customization, the strategic depth of a puddle, and obscene microtransaction costs, this title fell flat on release. Another critic colorfully described playing the battles to a lobotomized baboon tapping the screen non-stop, with the end goal being for Square Enix to ‘make as much money as possible.’

The Quiet Man (28)

Image via Square Enix on YouTube

Released November 1, 2018

Platform: PlayStation 4, PC

As Art House titles go, The Quiet Man was either going to be a masterpiece that redefined the action adventure genre, or a massive flop. Unfortunately, The Quiet Man turned to the latter upon release. This title turned the weird up to eleven — dialogue was only available upon the second playthrough, meaning players had to work through this bizarre slog of adventure and atrocious combat twice in order to understand what was happening in the game. Like a limp fork, being unique doesn’t automatically mean you’re good.

8. Balan Wonderworld(36)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 26, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Balan Wonderworld was brilliantly creative, with imaginative worlds and characters. It was also forgettable, had iffy controls, and was astonishingly repetitive for how creative the game was. The final boss fight had a few players complaining of epileptic patterns of strobing lights, the ‘wide variety’ of outfits that were heralded for the game actually consisted of most outfits providing players with a singular action, and the level designs frequently seem teleported from the worst action platformers of yesteryear. There was also a juicy lawsuit against Square Enix that came to fruition over this game.

7. Left Alive (37)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 5, 2019

Platform: PlayStation 4, PC

The title Left Alive seems impossible to exist — many of its issues were frankly already solved by other titles, from the action scenes to the stealth segments. That wasn’t enough to stop Left Alive existing, however, and it was panned by critics and gamers alike. The fact that veteran developers from Armored Core, the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and Xenoblade Chronicles X all worked on this is next to impossible to fathom.

6. 0 Day Attack on Earth (41)

Image via Square Enix

Released December 23, 2009

Platform: Xbox 360 Arcade

It seems difficult to muck up the top-down shooter — it’s one of the original game genres, after all, if we’ add Asteroids and Galaga to the list. 0 Day Attack on Earth took this, apparently, as a challenge. Even the trailer for this title was lacking chutzpah, but that mediocrity continued as players fought aliens in Tokyo, New York, and Paris. The backdrops of the cities were seemingly pulled by satellite imagery, the enemies were forgettable, and the action was impressively disappointing. A timer was added to missions to seemingly bring a boost of urgency to the gameplay, which managed to frustrate gamers only further.

5. Fear Effect Sedna (42)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 6, 2018

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

With beautiful cel-shaded graphics and an isometric view, Fear Effect Sedna was to be the reinvigoration of the Fear Effect franchise. The graphics weren’t enough to pull this title from its hole, however, dug with a broken tactical system that struggled to function and repetitive combat that had players looking to drop the controller after the first few engagements. In a different world, Fear Effect Sedna revitalized the genre — in this one, it just gave Square Enix the spooks.

4. Mindjack (43)

Image via Square Enix UK

Released January 18, 2011

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

The concept seemed straightforward — control the minds of your enemies and wreak havoc. The experience was much like the trailer, however: a jumbled plot and mediocre gameplay that never really touched its zenith. Mindjack feels like a title that had a brilliant concept, and failed its own execution every step of the way. The best part about Mindjack is that its mundane plot and gameplay meant it could quickly be forgotten about, but it was playable, and that’s important to note in a list such a this.

3. Deus Ex: The Fall (45)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 17, 2014

Platform: PC, Xbox 360, iOS

This aptly named title is still a sore spot for many in the industry — the brilliant Deus Ex franchise humbled by its own hubris. The title was intended for mobile devices, but due to some interesting decisions, came to PC and Xbox 360. Much to everyone’s surprise, the watered-down graphics, gameplay, plot, mechanics, and strategy didn’t make the franchise any new friends. The silver lining is that Square Enix sold their Deus Ex rights, and we might get to experience the world once more as the dystopic adventure it should be.

2. Unlimited Saga (45)

Image via Media Graveyard on YouTube

Released June 17, 2003

Platform: PlayStation 2

Unlimited Saga was ambitious, but fell flat — with seven different playable characters that the game consistently swapped between, the entirety of the title felt like a fever-dream of confusion, mediocre JRPG mechanics, and bizarre storytelling that struggled to make sense. Unlimited Saga did bring the world some joy, however: PSX Nation stated ‘I would rather have a root canal without anesthesia than to ever put myself through the pain that is playing this game.’ Square Enix wanted a deep, mechanically involved title, and it shot itself in the foot with it.

1. Babylon’s Fall (46)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 3, 2022

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Live-service games, also known as Games-as-a-service or GaaS, feels like it’s strangling the gaming industry. Instead of offering meaningful experiences and interactions, players are supposed to be locked into titles without time to play anything else, because playtime equals good for shareholders. Babylon’s Fall is a title which fell victim to this decision making, with a mountain of obscene monetization — a $60 title with paid battle passes that can cost an additional $100 to complete, and an in-game cash shop is a difficult sell for the best of titles. For something as weak as Babylon’s Fall? It’s a quick death — the title is ending its service on February 23, 2023, and is now longer for sale as of September 13, 2022 — a few months after release.