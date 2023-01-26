The 10 best Square Enix games of all time

Square Enix has dedicated to bringing eastern game development over to the west, and it works out for the company more often than not. The home of the world-renowned Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix is no stranger to JRPGs and action-adventures alike. Here are the best Square Enix titles of all time, as dictated by Metacritic scores.

10. Tomb Raider (87)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 5, 2015

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

The effective origin story for Lara Croft finds her less sexualized and far more intense than the games of yesteryear, and it pays off in dividends. The graphics are top-notch in the reimagining of Tomb Raider, the controls are fluid and intuitive, and the story is gripping from the first scene until the credits roll. There isn’t a better celebration of Lara Croft than bringing it all back to its roots — exploring ancient secrets, and dealing with enemies in both human and beast form.

9. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions (88)

Image via Square Enix

Released October 9, 2007

Platform: PSP

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions was a huge PSP seller, with its deep tactical combat and tried-and-true class system knocking the game out of the park into the world of legends. Offering more than 70 hours of gameplay, The War of the Lions had brains feverishly working to deduce the ideal strategy to keep everyone alive. Modern renditions of the Final Fantasy Tactics franchise haven’t fared as well, but there is still a feverish audience ready to sink more hours into the tactical gameplay — we just need a bit more patience.

8. The World Ends With You (88)

Image via Square Enix

Released April 22, 2008

Platform: Nintendo DS

The original The World Ends With You still had loads of style to it, along with the strange-yet-intuitive pins and brands system. Now, it’s been remade a handful of times and technically holds the best-rated-title for Square Enix on mobile iOS on Metacritic. The newest entry in the franchise is NEO: The World Ends With You, and it continues this pattern of style. This shouldn’t dissuade others from trying the original title, however — there’s a reason Square Enix continues to remake the game, and that’s due to oodles of style and substance.

7. Nier: Automata (88)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Released March 7, 2017

Platform: PlayStation 4

There’s more to this title than an android with a noticeably short skirt. Nier: Automata manages to weave some heavy philosophy into its gameplay, ultimately asking players what it means to be human and to feel. The gameplay is no slouch, either — from thumb-blistering bullet-hell bosses to hemming and hawing over which upgrades to install into your unit, Nier: Automata is mind-blowing from start to finish, which is likely why it’s getting its own anime adaptation. It’s also notable for being one of three titles on this list that were not part of an overarching franchise upon release.

6. Deux Ex: Human Revolution (89)

Image via Square Enix

Released August 23, 2011

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Take the plight of the Ship of Theseus, add a human, and throw it all into a dystopic cyberpunk — this is the winning combination the Deus Ex: Human Revolution was founded upon, and it’s obscenely powerful. Deus Ex: Human Revolution brought a bit more thought to its gameplay than most other action games of the era, ultimately pacing the way for the implied philosophy lessons of Nier: Automata. Don’t inspect the individual elements too closely; gunplay can feel flat once it’s solved, and it’s easy to overpower yourself to make the game a breeze. Instead, enjoy the ride, and experience one of the most thought-provoking titles of its era.

5. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (89)

Image via Nintendo

Released November 15, 2005

Platform: PlayStation 2, Nintendo 3DS

A breakthrough for its time, Dragon Quest VIII brought 3D graphics to bear with open worlds and players able to move about seamlessly between villages, dungeons, and open fields. The technological advancements took this RPG to the next level and changed the genre, similar to how Super Mario 64 reshaped the adventure-platforming genre. The Dragon Quest franchise continues to expand, building slowly yet steadily on the success of its predecessors.

4. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride Remaster (90)

Image via IGN

Released January 22, 2015

Platform: Mobile

It’s rare that a remake or republish of a title will make these lists, else we’d have six spots dedicated to The World Ends With You. Dragons Quest V, however, is a bit of a different story. The original title predates Metacritic, and online reviews themselves. Originally released in September 27, 1992, the remaster brought the title to modern times on January 25, 2015. The remaster drastically improved the resolution and playability of the title, and the story beats continued to strike true. As long as you’re OK with being called ‘Hero’ for hours, at least.

Related: Square Enix will finally lets us play the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on consoles this spring

3. Final Fantasy XIV (90)

Image via Square Enix

The MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 is a consistent find in the top-ten of Square Enix’ games, with the recent expansion Endwalker notching an impressive 92 overall from critics. Averaged out, Final Fantasy XIV is the second-highest rated Final Fantasy title, one point behind the original World of Warcraft. An interesting note, however, is that while Final Fantasy 14 expansions consistently garner higher review scores, World of Warcraft expansions seem to consistently drop, with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight sitting at an average score of 82.

2. Chrono Trigger (92)

Image via Square Enix

Released March 11, 1995

Platform: Super Nintendo

Back when Square Enix was simply Square, they were knocking JRPGs out of the park before most could distinguish between a western and eastern RPG. Chrono Trigger continues to be a masterclass in storytelling, tactical ingenuity, and just a touch of grinding in a tale spanning millennia. Chrono Trigger has been remastered and released on Steam, Nintendo DS, mobile, and the PlayStation 3. Notably, as with Dragon Quest 5, the original predates the internet itself, which makes it an acceptable placement based on the remastered version.

1. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (92)

Image via Square Enix

Released October 31, 2006

Platform: PlayStation 2

Critics were falling over their words in awe of this unique entry into the Final Fantasy franchise, where combat could be quasi-programmed and the world was entirely unique. Final Fantasy XII asked players to embark on a lengthy journey with technical competence and a deft artistic touch, and we happily went along for the ride. Mind you, it’s been well over a decade, and we’ve barely moved upwards in Final Fantasy iterations, but perhaps that’s for the best.