Thoma Hangout guide in Genshin Impact – how to get all endings

It is Thoma’s turn to have a hangout event in Genshin Impact. Lots of people are sure to spend their story keys on this, as Thoma has been a popular character since he first appeared in the game a few months ago.

In this guide, we will run you through all the important choices that you need to make to get the various endings for Thoma in his Hangout.

Ending #1 – Popular Class

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind his back

Itinerary

Thanks for your hospitality

Start spreadin’ the news

Housekeeping course, begin

During Itinerary players need to pick the “Let’s stay indoors” option. During Thanks For Your Hospitality, it is important to select “You could run a housekeeping class for the Yashiro Commission!”, followed by “We need to get out there and spread the word.”

In the Start Spreadin’ The News quest, players will need to select “Thoma is a housekeeping expert”, and “I’m sure lots of people will come”.

Ending #2 – Alone Time

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind his back

Itinerary

Thanks for your hospitality

Small Scale Changes

During Itinerary players need to pick the “Let’s stay indoors” option. During Thanks For Your Hospitality, it is important to select “You could run a housekeeping class for the Yashiro Commission!”, followed by “Let’s keep it within the Yashiro Comission.”

Then, during the Small Scale Changes mission, players need to select “Sounds like a good idea, actually…”.

Ending #3 – The Sea Breeze Carries Memories

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind His Back

Itinerary

Under the Same Shade

Hungry?

Warning! Dangerous Dog Outside Premises!

Those Who Can Never Return

During Itinerary, players should select “Let’s head out.” and “I wanna see these cats and dogs.” In Under the Same Shade they should select “Why don’t we go and see it together?”. In Warning! Dangerous Dog Outside Premises, players will need to select “Thoma…”, then “It still doesn’t want to cooperate.”

Ending #4 – New Clothes

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind His Back

Itinerary

Under the Same Shade

Hungry?

Special Care

During Itinerary, players should select “Let’s head out.” and “I wanna see these cats and dogs.” In Under the Same Shade they should select “Perhaps you should give it time to calm down”, then in Special Care, they should select “They are super cute.”

Ending #5 – A Lingering Fragrence

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind His Back

Itinerary

Leisure Time

During Itinerary, players should select “Let’s head out.” and “Let’s hit the town.” In Leisure Time, they should select “Yes I have.” and “You’ll get the chance one day.”

Ending #6 – The Housekeeper’s Other Side

The chapters you need to play through are:

Behind His Back

To Change the Winds

A Friend

A Comeback’s Always on the Cards

During Behind His Back, players should select “Sorry, I can’t say I agree.” and “It makes me uncomfortable.” In To Change the Winds, they should select “I want to give you the respect you deserve.”