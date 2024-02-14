Top 12 Best Body Armor In Palworld, Ranked

Recommended Videos

When it comes to surviving bosses and other obstacles in Palworld, your first line of defense, aside from a particularly brave Lamball, is body armor. Before you find helms or shields, your body armor is the only thing that makes the difference between you and your inventory during risky encounters.

If you’re just now discovering different pieces of armor, whether you find them through schematics or are beginning to unlock them in the Technology menu, you may notice that there are armor perks to watch out for. Keeping yourself acclimated according to your temperature spot on the map, as well as keeping your defenses up, are priorities whether you’re exploring, taking out a boss Pal, or scouting for a new base. In this quick rank list, we’ll show you all the excellent armor in Palworld and where you can hope to find it.

12. Tropical Outfit

Image by Gamepur

The Tropical Outfit is one of the first alternate fits you should craft unless you want to run around in jungle rags all day. This outfit helps you traverse areas where it’s hot. Hence the tropical name and look. If you’re planning on venturing north as soon as you see a flying or surfing mount, consider unlocking this craftable piece of material when you reach Technology Tier 9. You can create the Tropical Outfit on the Primitive Workbench using only three bundles of Cloth and two Flame Organs.

Related: How to Get Rushoar Saddle in Palworld

11. Tundra Outfit

Image by Gamepur

The Tundra Outfit is a cousin to the Tropical Outfit, a cloth piece you can whip together for cold areas. If you want a winter base, consider crafting a Tundra Outfit as soon as you can. Like with the Tropical Outfit, you can find it on Tier 9 of your Technology menu, costing a mere three points to unlock. Once you have it unlocked, you can put it together by gathering up two Ice Organs from the local Pengullet and some 3 Cloth from the Lamball you find nearby.

10. Pelt Armor

Image by Gamepur

Concerning straight-up defense, your first go-to outside of Cloth-based armor is Pelt Armor. This is a significant step up and will be the niche of armor you subsist on until you find a good source of Iron Ore for your base. To craft some Pelt Armor, hilariously enough, you don’t need any special Pelts from Pals. You need 10 Leather, the High-Quality Workbench, and the Pelt Armor unlocked via the 12 Technology tier.

9. Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

Metal Armor is where we start getting into some real damage absorption. By now, you will have likely unlocked shields or, at the very least, gotten tired of using your Lamball as one. Metal Armor has 70 Defense to it, taking Pelt Armor and Cloth Armor with their sub-45 Defense out of the running once you have some Ingot on base. To create your first suit of Metal Armor, get a High-Quality Workbench and the 30 Ingot, 10 Leather, and 5 Cloth you’ll need for production. You’ll encounter this unlock at Technology Tier 12, so save at least 2 points for the occasion.

Related: Where To Find Fenglope In Palworld

8. Heat Resistant Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

Metal Armor is nice, and while you can find Heat Resistant Underwear to make Metal Armor your catch-all, having the feature built-in is nice. Heat Resistant Metal Armor requires a High-Quality Workbench to craft, as well as unlocking Tier 16 Tech with 2 points to spare. To put together Heat Resistant Metal Armor, you’ll need a whopping 40 Ingot. Otherwise, the materials for this armor set are relatively easy to obtain: 13 Leather, eight Cloth, and eight Flame Organs.

7. Cold Resistant Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

This uncommon armor set can help if you want to go to more snow-covered areas in search of Quartz. The defense on the Cold Resistant Metal Armor is pretty astounding, settling in on 136 at the base, higher numbers if you find a Schematic for Rare or Epic versions. To get yourself this set of armor, you’ll have to be level 27 or higher on your Tech menu. Once you have a High-Quality Workbench or something better, you can put together the Colr Resistant Metal Armor with 40 Ingot, 13 Leather, eight Cloth, and eight Ice Organs.

6. Refined Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

Once you graduate to Metal Armor and all the defense it offers, you’ll be pleased to learn that Assembly Lines open up a whole new world of defense in the form of Refined Ingot. Getting Refined Ingot is simple enough; just put together a Production Assembly Line and watch your Pals improve your armor situation. To unlock the Refined Metal Armor, you’ll need a Technology level of 37. By the time you are here in-game, you’ll likely have plenty of Assembly Lines ready. To build this set of 150 minimum defense armor, you’ll need 30 pieces of Refined Ingot as well as 15 Leather and two High-Quality Cloth.

5. Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

If you still can’t be bothered to waste a slot on Heat Resistant Underwear, craft some armor that can do it all. The Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor, in addition to looking cool with the red paint and glowing center, is available at Technology level 37. With the same defenses as regular Refined Metal Armor, this set looks a tad cooler and has a few more resource requirements for your Production Assembly Line. To get this armor, you’ll need 40 Refined Ingot, 20 Leather, three High-Quality Cloth, and 12 Flame Organs.

4. Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

Just as there is Refined Metal Armor for those who want to trek through the desert, so is there for those who want to wander the icy wastes. Cold Resistant Refined Metal Amor helps eliminate the need for extra clothing in your other slots so that you can save room for things like Attack Amulets to make confronting Pals easier. To construct some Cold Res Refined Metal Armor, you’ll need an Assembly Line and Tier 41 of Technology unlocked. Since you’re in the endgame now, it won’t be hard to get the following materials to craft this armor: 40 Refined Ingot, 20 Leather, three High-Quality Cloth, and 12 Ice Organs.

3. Pal Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

The last step up in your fortifying journey into the endgame of Palworld is Pal Armor. Once you discover Pal Metal Ingot, you’ll have most of what you need to assemble it already. While this armor doesn’t have any special resistances, it is relatively easy to unlock in comparison to our weather-resisting alternatives. To unlock this armor, progress to level 46 on your Technology menu. With almost 300 defenses, even without being Rare or higher through schematics, this armor set turns your player character into a walking tank. It requires 20 Pal Metal Ingots, 20 Leather, and 4 High Quality Cloth.

2. Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

If you like all the benefits of Pal Metal Armor, consider the red sunny version. Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor offers tanky insurance with just a little heat-related cushion. Not needing any additional help when it comes to navigating the sandy north is pretty convenient, especially if you already have the resources for some late-game armor on hand. However, to even unlock this, you’ll have to be at the endgame of Palworld, level 48 in Technology, to be more clear. For this armor set, you’ll also need some hefty materials on your assembly line: 30 Pal Metal Ingot, 30 Leather, 6 High-Quality Cloth, and 16 Flame Organ.

Related: All Types of Pal Eggs in Palworld & How to Hatch Them

1. Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Image by Gamepur

The final item on our list is the most complicated armor to unlock in Palworld. We’re not sure why Cold Res comes after Heat Res, but we also understand that the frozen areas of Palworld tend to hold lots of goodies. To unlock this body armor, you’ll need to reach the highest level currently in the game, level 50 in Technology. This armor also costs quite a bit in the resource department, requiring 30 Pal Metal Ingot, 30 Leather, 6 High Quality Cloth, and 16 Ice Organ.