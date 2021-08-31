Tracing the Stars Week 2 – Destiny 2 – All Atlas Skew Locations Week 2 Cliffside, Cave, Alcove, Orrery, Island

The Tracing the Stars quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost opens with players needing to track down new items called Atlast Skews. There are five in total that you will need to track down in the first step of the quest.

The Atlas Skews look like small white pillars, and all you need to do is find them and interact with them to collect them and progress the quest. They can be found at the following locations:

Strand Towering Statue

Strand Gazebo Statue

Garden Waterfall

Graden Bridge Tree

Aphelion Brazier

Below, you will find the locations of each one, and the exact route to each one is shown in the featured video at the top of the article.

Strand Towering Statue

Head for the Strand from the Divalian Mists, you can find it at the top of the huge statue structure near where the public event takes place. You will need to climb the cliffs behind, then jump across.

Strand Gazebo Statue

Make your way to the Gazeboo in the east where Petra likes to hand out, then jump to the small rocky cliff behind it.

Garden Waterfall

Head to the Gardens of Elsia by taking a hard right when you enter the Strand from the Mist. Go to the waterfall near the start of the Gardens.

Graden Bridge Tree

From there, the next one is very close, just climb a rock area and jump across to the bridge.

Aphelion Brazier

The final one is in the Aphelion’s Rest Lost Sector, near the Gazeboo in the Strand. Just take out the boss and it will be behind the last area.