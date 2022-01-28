Trees that Bear Berries request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Requests are small tasks that people around the world of Hisui will give you as you complete your journey. While some of these requests can be simple, others can prove to be rather time-consuming. The Trees that Bear Berries request is one of the shorter tasks that you will be given. Here is how you can complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Trees that Bear Berries request is given to you by Bjorn. You won’t be able to reach him right away and will need to wait until after you have talked to Mai for the first time. Once you have, southeast on the map to the location marked by the player icon in the image above. Bjorn will be found near a large rock on the pathway leading up into the small mountainous area.

Interact with Bjorn and he will task you with collecting some Cheri Berries. He specifically asks for you to bring him three berries. If you have been collecting berries on your way, you may already have the berries required to complete this request. If not, you can easily obtain Cheri Berries by throwing one of your pokémon at a tree with red berries on it. The pokémon will automatically collect the berries for you. Once you have the required berries, return to Bjorn to receive the reward of 15 pokéballs and a helpful tip.