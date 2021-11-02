Valorant 3.09 patch notes – Classic changes, Fracture alterations, and more

As Valorant Act III begins, a new patch will be making some alterations to the game. Some of these are pretty interesting changes that will have a considerable impact on gameplay, while others are simple bug fixes.

Stand-out changes include alterations to the Classic alt-fire mode. The weapon’s right-click fire accuracy has been reduced while jumping, running, and walking. So, if you were the type to break out the Classic for fast-paced pushes, you may be out of luck.

Fracture is also getting a minor facelift with some movement of the barrier, and a change to cover in the attacker spawn. You can find the full patch notes below.

Weapon Updates

Classic Changes

The Classic has been over-performing in close to mid-range encounters when used while jumping or on the move. So we’ve reduced the weapon’s effective accuracy while jumping, running, and walking, with the intent of narrowing its ideal use case to only really close ranges.

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

Map Updates

Fracture

The B Arcade attacker barrier is shifted back towards Attacker Side Bridge, to allow defenders to more easily contest the area

Defender barrier at A Rope moved up to the top of ropes to make it easier for Sentinels to prepare.

A Hall orb shifted into more neutral space, making it less favorable for attackers

New piece of cover in Attacker spawn added to break the long sightline from Hall entrance to B Main, which should relieve some pressure from attackers when defenders fast flank

Game System Updates

Smoother Ropes/Ziplines Fixed jittery movement that could occur when stopping or changing directions on a zipline or rope. This was most noticeable when repeatedly moving a small amount and stopping.



Esports Features

Observers using gamepad controllers are no longer locked out of the X/Y axes when speeding up with the right bumper (R1). Free Cam observers rejoice!

Observers now have the option to set handedness for teams When this option is toggled, observers will see players that start the match on attacker as right-handed, and players that start the match on defender will be left-handed.



General

One path for all traffic into game servers For those of you particular to a preferred server, you may notice a previously preferred location is no longer there. Don’t worry, we simply consolidated what was two paths into the game servers into one—we did not remove any servers.



Bugs

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing the default Act Rank badge to display on Unrated game loading screens

Agents