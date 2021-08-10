Warframe – How To Farm Ankyros Prime Relics

The Ankyros Prime is Rhino Primes signature weapon. Take the form of gauntlets; these mighty fist weapons boast the fastest attack speed of all the gauntlet weapons in the game. They have been locked away in the Prime Vault for a while, but today the Ankyros Prime Relics once again became available to farm in Warframe.

Ankyros Prime Relics

The critical thing about farming for Ankyros Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Ankyros Prime and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – Lith B4 (Common)

Blade – Axi S3 (Uncommon)

Gauntlet – Neo R1 (Common)

Ankyros Prime Relic Farming

Usually, to get Prime Relics, you would play the relevant missions at levels that would drop the needed Relics. The Prime Vault is a little different, however. You can do Bounties to get the Relics, or you can farm missions in the Void. If you perform Bounties on Orb Vallis or Cetus, one of the rewards will be a Relic. Make sure you check carefully to see which Relic each mission is dropping. The mission will also rotate rewards throughout the day, so if the one you need is not there, it should be later.

You can run any of the Void missions to try and farm the Relics as well. These are Ani, Aten, Belenus, Marduk, Mithra, Mot, Oxomoco, and Ukko. And there you go, everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Ankyros Prime Relics! Best of luck, Tenno.