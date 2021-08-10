Warframe – How To Farm Hikou Prime Relics

The Prime Vault in Warframe opened today, releasing the Hikou Prime Relics. If you are in the mood to farm up some fancy-looking Tenno throwing stars, then now is your chance. In this guide, we will show you the relics that you need and where to find them. While Hikou Prime is not the best throwing weapons in the game, they might be one of the best FashionFrame items ever.

Hikou Prime Relics

The critical thing about farming for Hikou Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Hikou Prime and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – Neo R1 (Common)

Pouch – Meso N6 (Common)

Stars – Axi S3 (Common)

Hikou Prime Relic Farming

Usually, to get Prime Relics, you would play the relevant missions at levels that would drop the needed Relics. The Prime Vault is a little different, however. You can do Bounties to get the Relics, or you can farm missions in the Void. If you perform Bounties on Orb Vallis or Cetus, one of the rewards will be a Relic. Make sure you check carefully to see which Relic each mission is dropping. The mission will also rotate rewards throughout the day, so if the one you need is not there, it should be later.

You can run any of the Void missions to try and farm the Relics as well. These are Ani, Aten, Belenus, Marduk, Mithra, Mot, Oxomoco, and Ukko. And there you go, everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Rhino Prime Relics! Best of luck, Tenno.