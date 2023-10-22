Warframe: How To Kill Dargyn Pilots Before They Hit The Ground

Warframe is an absolutely massive game. As players work through the plethora of missions and explorable locations, they’ll come across challenges, some of which are pretty tough to complete.

These challenges help players work towards earning more resources, Warframes, and progression in general. They’re part of the experience, even if they can feel overwhelming, but everyone needs a helping hand along the way. That’s why we’ve explained how to kill Dargyn Pilots before they hit the ground because only a few players will ever work this out organically.

Related: Warframe – All K Drive Races Locations

How to Kill Dargyn Pilots Before They Hit the Ground in Warframe

Screenshot by Gamepur

To kill Dargyn Pilots before they hit the ground in Warframe, players need to first destroy the Dargyn, then shoot and kill the Pilot before they hit the ground after they’re flung out. Many players get stuck on this challenge because blowing up the Dargyn doesn’t count, but that’s intentional and makes for an incredibly devious challenge.

To complete this challenge, players need to head to the Plains of Eidolon. We suggest doing this solo so no one else gets in the way of potential challenge-completing shots. Dargyn Pilots are the enemies that are most commonly seen in this area, and players can get them up in the air by rushing them and getting them to hop into their craft and give chase.

If players manage to get the kill on a Dargyn Pilot while piloting, that’s awesome. A good way to turn the tide in the players’ favor is waiting until night and using the Rest ability to put the flying Dargyn Pilot to sleep. They’ll stay right where they are as they fall, making for an easy airborne kill.

This challenge can be completed in another, slightly cheesy way, though. If players use a Warframe with an ability that will levitate Dargyn Pilots, such as Titania and Zephyr, they can chuck one of their targets into the air as they attack, then kill them while technically airborne. This will count towards the challenge and can be much easier.

How to Get More Dargyn Pilots to Spawn in Warframe

Image via Digital Extremes

The best way to get more Dargyn Pilots to spawn in Warframe is to fast travel back to Cetus and head out into the Plains of Eidolon again. We find this gives players the best chance of having more enemies and the right enemies spawning as they explore. It’s also a good opportunity to farm for other objectives and resources.

Why Do You Need to Kill Dargyn Pilots Before They Hit the Ground in Warframe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reason most players will need to kill Dargyn Pilots before they hit the ground is for a challenge for a Riven Mod. These mods are available for all sorts of weapons, but one, in particular, has a challenge linked to it that requires players to kill Dargyn Pilots before they hit the ground, and it’s tough.

In 2019, Digital Extremes updated this challenge to specifically note that the Dargyn Pilots players kill must be in flight. Parked ones won’t count, so there really is no option but to start looking up and shooting.