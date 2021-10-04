Wavebreaker’s Fin in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

Genshin Impact is getting a set of new weapons for its version 2.2 update, including a new four-star polearm called Wavebreaker’s Fin. This polearm has a similar effect to the other weapons on the banner, being a great way to increase damage for your burst supports.

As of this writing, it’s not yet officially known how to obtain the Wavebreaker’s Fin weapon. However, the weapon was announced alongside the new five-star banner weapon, the Polar Star, meaning it’ll likely become available as a featured banner weapon.

Wavebreaker’s Fin’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 45 Base ATK, 620 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat levels: 3% at Level 1, 13.8% at Level 90

Passive: For each point of a team’s maximum Energy, the wielder of the Wavebreaker’s Fin gains a 0.12 percent increase to their Elemental Burst DMG. A maximum of 40 percent increased DMG can be gained through this passive.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Wavebreaker’s Fin, you will need the following Materials:

Level 20 x2 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, x3 Concealed Claw, x2 Old Hanguard, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite, x12 Concealed Claw, x8 Old Hanguard, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite, x6 Concealed Unguis, x6 Kageuchi Handguard, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mask of the One Horned, x12 Concealed Unguis, x9 Kageuchi Handguard, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mask of the One Horned, x9 Concealed Talon, x6 Famed Handguard, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mask of the Kijin, x18 Concealed Talon, x12 Famed Handguard, x45000 Mora Credit to Honey Hunter

Is the Wavebreaker’s Fin any good?

Like the Akuoumaru, the Wavebreaker’s Fin is a support weapon designed to help increase the damage of your Polearm characters who deal lots of burst damage. This includes characters like Xiangling, who deals a majority of her damage through her burst.

While the ATK% substat is low, the base ATK is surprisingly high for a four-star weapon. At high refinements, this weapon should help your burst-focused Polearms deal a lot more damage. However, as this weapon is likely a banner pull, you should question whether you really need to spend the Primogems for it.

After all, the four-star weapon, The Catch, is free to all players. Unlike other free-to-play weapons such as the Luxurious Sea-Lord, The Catch will be available to all players indefinitely. The Catch has a similar passive in increasing burst damage. The Wavebreaker’s Fin will beat The Catch, but you should only pull for this weapon if you have the spare Primogems.