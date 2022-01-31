What a Massive Mushroom! request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Some of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ requests require you to catch a certain kind of Pokémon for the quest-giver. One such quest is “What a Massive Mushroom!,” which calls for you to get your hands on a Parasect. Here’s how to complete this request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll obtain this quest via the blackboard inside the Galaxy Hall building in Jubilife Village. Upon receiving the quest, follow the quest marker to Morel, the quest-giver, who will inform you that he wants to study the mushroom on a Parasect’s back. Your next step is to bring Morel a Parasect.

One way to obtain a Parasect is by simply evolving a Paras, which you can find in Nature’s Pantry, southeast of the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Paras can evolve into Parasect at level 24; if you want to flesh out your Pokédex, this method is a good way to accomplish some of Paras’ research tasks as well.

If you’re feeling more daring, you can also find an Alpha Paras in Nature’s Pantry, right next to where a ton of Paras spawn at. If you can catch this Pokémon, you’ll be able to move on to the next step of the quest with no evolutions required. Below is a screenshot showing the spot where we found both a horde of Paras and the Alpha Parasect in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you obtain your Parasect — whether you catch one or evolve a Paras into one — return to Morel and show your Parasect to him to finish the quest. He’ll be amazed at the Pokémon, and give you five Candy Truffles as a reward.