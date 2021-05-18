What age is Eula in Genshin Impact?

Eula is a character that was introduced to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. Her Banner first appeared in the game on May 18, 2021. Eula is a Cryo user who is armed with a Claymore, and she excels at doing physical damage.

Eula Lawrence is a rebellious descendant from an old aristocratic family, who spends far more time on the battlefield than she does in high-society. She completely cut ties with her clan to pursue her interest in combat and martial arts, and is now the Spindrift Knight, hunting down the enemies of Mondstadt and doing her part to keep the city safe.

While we do know Eula’s birthday, which is October 25, we do not currently have any information on what age the character is. This could be revealed, or at least hinted at, over the course of future story missions. The character is thought to be around 5’5″ in height.

Eula also fills the roll of the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, and nobody really knows what her motivations were for walking away from her previous life of privilege. She is, however, a fierce fighter, known for burst damage dealing and incredibly hard physical attacks.

Eula can only be obtained through the game’s Wish system, and once her Banner is gone players will need to wait for it to return before they can try and get her again.