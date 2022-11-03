Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 7 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is officially set to last just another month. That means weekly challenges have become even more crucial, as they have the potential to gift last-minute Battle Stars that can be put toward the season’s expiring Battle Pass items. During Week 7, you will be earning XP and Stars by damaging opponents and finding rare items throughout the map. Here’s every Week 7 challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All Week 7 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Like past weeks, this batch of seven quests can grant a total of 140,000 XP with each rewarding 20,000 XP upon completion. However, this massive push toward Battle Stars won’t come easy. Week 7 features objectives revolving around finding the game’s few Chrome Vertexes, Reality Saplings, and Chrome Chests. You will even need to damage enemies with a wide collection of weapons and items. Each Week 7 quest and their requirements can be discovered below.

Enter a Chrome Vortex (0/1)

Use a Dial-A-Drop in different matches (0/3)

Damage opponents with ranged weapons while riding wildlife (0/200)

Damage opponents with pistols, Harvesting Tools, or grenades (0/500)

Search Chrome Chests at Flutter Barn or Shiny Sound (0/5)

Pick fruit from Reality Saplings (0/3)

Deal damage to opponents at Loot Lake (0/200)

Related: The start and end date of every season in Fortnite

Once the challenges release on November 3 at 9 AM ET, links will be added above to guides that should aid you during this strenuous week. That said, Battle Royale is not the only mode to hold rewarding quests. Players can currently take on nine different challenges in Horde Rush to amass more than 180,000 extra XP and the Rick and Morty collab’s Pickle Rick Back Bling. Though, unlike weekly challenges, these will only last until the morning of November 15.