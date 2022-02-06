What are Operator Skills in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile offers a variety of weapons that you can add to your loadout to defeat the enemies. In addition to these, you can also equip a special weapon or equipment piece called Operator Skill in multiplayer matches to get an extra advantage in the battle.

During the match, you will need to tap on the Operator Skill button to equip this weapon for a certain amount of time, and after that, you will have to wait for it to get recharged. You can decrease this cooldown period by killing the enemies and completing various objectives.

COD Mobile Mobile offers a total of 18 Operator Skills at the moment that you can unlock by leveling up in the game. While some will deal extra damage to the opponents, others can protect you from damage or give you and your teammates some extra HP. Here’s a list of all the Operator Skills available in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Purifier — Blasts a stream of fire to burn the enemies.

— Blasts a stream of fire to burn the enemies. Death Machine — It has a high firing speed and accuracy that increases over time.

— It has a high firing speed and accuracy that increases over time. War Machine — A fully automatic grenade launcher.

— A fully automatic grenade launcher. Tranform Shield — Places an expandable shield to continously emit Microwave radiations damaging enemies and slowing them down within its range.

— Places an expandable shield to continously emit Microwave radiations damaging enemies and slowing them down within its range. K9 Unit — A military dog that catches opponents and attacks them.

— A military dog that catches opponents and attacks them. Sparrow — Unleashes powerful, blasting arrows to kill the enemies.

— Unleashes powerful, blasting arrows to kill the enemies. Tempest — Hold the fire button to throw a lightning bolt at the target. It can damage up to nine nearby enemies.

— Hold the fire button to throw a lightning bolt at the target. It can damage up to nine nearby enemies. H.I.V.E — Launches a trap of proximity mines that release nano drones to kill nearby opponents when triggered.

— Launches a trap of proximity mines that release nano drones to kill nearby opponents when triggered. Gravitu Spikes — Jump to create an energy wave that damages the enemies within the range.

— Jump to create an energy wave that damages the enemies within the range. Annihilator — Has a high material penetration ammo but its accuracy is quite low.

— Has a high material penetration ammo but its accuracy is quite low. Shadow Blade — Kills enemies in a single hit at close range and it can also detect them in smoke.

— Kills enemies in a single hit at close range and it can also detect them in smoke. Equalizer — Dual integrated machine guns with suppressors for close range combat.

— Dual integrated machine guns with suppressors for close range combat. Ballistic Shield — A defensive shield with built-in machine pistol.

— A defensive shield with built-in machine pistol. Gravity Vortex Gun — Launches vortex projectiles causing damage to everything in its path.

— Launches vortex projectiles causing damage to everything in its path. Bull Charge — Charge forward and level all enemies in your path.

— Charge forward and level all enemies in your path. Kinetic Armor — Reactive armor that deflects enemy bullets however it doesn’t give protection against melee, headshot, incendiary or explosive damage. It will break after deflecting a certain amount of damage.

— Reactive armor that deflects enemy bullets however it doesn’t give protection against melee, headshot, incendiary or explosive damage. It will break after deflecting a certain amount of damage. TAK-5 — Heals and grants the allied team 50 extra HP.

— Heals and grants the allied team 50 extra HP. Munitions Box — Deploy a box of ammo and throwables for you and your team.

Activision will be adding more Operator Skills from the previous Call of Duty games to Call of Duty: Mobile with future updates.