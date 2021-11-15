What are the best guns in Halo Infinite multiplayer?

You won’t always have immediate access to every weapon you want in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, but figuring what your favorite guns are and where to find them across all of the maps is essential. Having a solid weapon can make or break a match, ensuring you can provide the most help to your teammates. These are some of the best guns in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

Best guns in Halo Infinite multiplayer

Assault Rifle

The Assault Rifle is the classic Halo weapon. It’s a solid damaging weapon that can drain shields and an opponent’s health in a reasonable amount of time. It’s not an expert in any of these categories, but it’s a great, all-rounder weapon that has been available in the franchise for years. You’ll almost always start with this weapon at the beginning of a match.

Battle Rifle

The Battle Rifle is another older Halo weapon that returns to Infinite. It’s a DMR that has a three-round burst that, if you can reliably land on your opponent, can annihilate their shields and their health with a few short bursts. The trick is to land the hits and aim for the head for a quick kill after their shields are down.

CQS48 Bulldog

The CQS48 Bulldog is the shotgun that replaces the standard M90 Shotgun. The Bulldog is a pump-action weapon that is ideal for any close-quarters engagement. The only difference between the Bulldog and the M90 is the M90 had an eight-round magazine, whereas the Bulldogs carried a seven-round magazine. For some players, it might feel a bit different because of that reason, but it still features the same deadly firepower of the M90 when you’re up close against an enemy. You can quickly melt a shield and dive into your opponent with a well-timed melee attack.

Disruptor

If you’re looking to take down vehicles, the Disruptor is a solid pistol that can altogether disable them if you time your shot correctly. It’s an updated version of the Plasma Pistol favored by the Covenant. The Disruptor is a good choice if you want to eliminate another player’s shields quickly, but you’ll want to swap to another weapon or hit them with a melee to finish them off.

Energy Sword

The bane for many Halo players is the Energy Sword. It’s a powerful melee weapon that you can use to effectively eliminate single targets with a quick strike. While it doesn’t have the area-of-effect damage that the Gravity Hammer does, it’s an ideal weapon to cut down a single target within a few seconds.

Heatwave

The Heatwave is a Forerunner shotgun weapon that fires a projectile at a verticle or horizontal curve, depending on how you position the blast. How you position the attack is up to you, and both work in specific situations, especially when you’re chasing enemies through narrow hallways. The blasts also bounce off of walls, so if you don’t have a sight on your target, you might be able to hit them if you can angle your shots.

Hydra

The Hydra is a unique weapon that might hit or miss you, depending on how you feel about the limited magazine, and slow reload time. You only have six shots with the weapon, and after you’ve used those shots, you have to load each one back into the chamber. The time it takes to reload can feel like forever. However, the firepower behind the Hydra is excellent. It’s a rocket grenade launcher hybrid that can lock on to enemies, giving you some flexibility with the weapon.

Needler

Another returning weapon from previous Halo games is the Needler, and if you enjoy watching your enemies explode from a distance, you can’t go wrong with it. The Needler allows you to keep in a medium range of opponents, and so long as you’ve generally aimed the weapon’s needle-like ammunition at them, and they lock on, they typically hit their target. They take a few seconds to charge up before they explode, but they do a large amount of damage, naturally dropping a foe’s shields and their health if you hit them with enough of the needles.

Skewer

The Skewer is a large weapon that you primarily want to use it for taking out larger vehicles. It’ll be able to do heavy damage to tanks, but it’s also effective at hitting common opponents you encounter online. You might find it a bit tricky to hit regular opponents because of the smaller radius to fire, but if you can land a hit, it instantly takes out targets. You have to reload the weapon following each shot, but the reload is relatively fast for a heavy gun.

VK78 Commando

The VK78 Commando is a fully automatic weapon with a 2x scope attached to it. It’s ideal for taking out targets in nearly every range and feels a bit heavier, slower, and more potent than the traditional Assault Rifle. The downside is that it only has 20-round clips, so you’ll want to make sure you time and aim your shots when running down opponents.