What are the new home customization options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update blessed our Nintendo Switch consoles a little earlier than expected last week, giving players more ways to get creative with customizing their tropical humble abode.

In the beginning, the only home customization option Tom Nook presented to us is the default regular home that has only one story (unless you decide to build a basement). Now there are three new home designs to choose from, helping you make the appearance of your house match your aesthetic. Here’s the breakdown on what those designs are.

First up is the pagoda-like home that resembles a clay house you may see in Aztec pueblos or in rural areas. It has a circular roof, four windows, and a metal chimney. This design is perfect if you built a beachfront house.

The second option is the modern two-story house, which adds a top floor to your home. This home is designed with two pointed rooftops on both sides to make it appear like a house in the neighborhood of a northeastern state. Depending on the aesthetic you want to go for, it could look like a library, museum, or an Airbnb that people can lodge in instead of paying for an expensive hotel so long as they don’t make a mess when they leave.

Last but not least is the zen home. In homage to Animal Crossing’s country of origin, it has the style of an ancient Japanese temple, complete with a two-toned, two-leveled roof with animal ornaments at the very top of the roof. The zen design also has two levels of customization — one is very basic, and the other has ornamental windows on each side that resemble seals.

When you want to remodel your home with any of those designs, make sure you have at least 5,000 Bells in your pocket. If you end up not liking the design, you will have to cough up the fee to Tom Nook to redesign the house again.