What are the official song lyrics to Forged in Crimson from Mount Ordeals in Final Fantasy XIV?

Final Fantasy XIV is known to have a wide amount of absolute bangers when it comes to boss themes. Many of these songs have no business being in a fantasy game, but they all somehow work in their own unique way. While the game features some incredible orchestrations that stick in your head for months, it also has some different genres that include lyrics. It might be hard to take the time to learn the lyrics to a song while getting pummeled by a raid boss, so Square Enix has been kind enough to give us the official lyrics to many of these hits. Here are the lyrics to the Mount Ordeals Trial song titled “Forged in Crimson.”

Forged in Crimson lyrics in Final Fantasy XIV

The arrangement in question was created by Japanese musician Kenichi Maeyamada, with lyrics penned by Final Fantasy XIV game designer Takashi Tokita. The lyrics are as follows:

“Fears rise, blades fall

His void calls

Fires blaze, waters rage

Gods above are deaf now to your cries (deaf now to your cries)

Earthen scourge, gale winds surge

Look within and seek your own salvation

Do you claim to have the strength to brave the flames of battle, conquest, death, annihilation

Here souls weep, sorrow steeped

Wherefore would you mourn the coming dawn (mourn the coming dawn)

Save your tears, face your fears

In despair you will find no safe harbor

Dare to stoke the fire in your soul, make keen your blade, stand fast or die bereft of honor

In the darkness be by fear consumed

Hearts turn cold where naught ever blooms

Elemental fury given to flesh

Raw strength on a level mere mortals cannot contest

The embodiment of earth – earth, wind, water, and fire

Fears rise, blades fall

His void calls

Flames consume, tides subsume

Cut down all who would dare hold you back, prove there’s naught you lack

Earth befouled, fierce winds howl

Face hell now to prove your will unyielding

You must walk this path alone, but know that you are not the first nor last to seek purgation

Flames consume, tides subsume

Cut down all who would dare hold you back, prove there’s naught you lack

Earth befouled, fierce winds howl

Face hell now to prove your will unyielding

You must walk this path alone, but know that you are not the first nor last to seek purgation

In the darkness be by fear consumed

Hearts turn cold where naught ever blooms

Elemental fury given to flesh

Raw strength on a level mere mortals cannot contest

Steel your soul or ever burn – burn with boundless ire, forged in crimson fire”

Inspiration for Forged in Crimson lyrics in Final Fantasy XIV

The lyrics to “Forged in Crimson” are completely based on “The Battle with the Four Fiends” song from Final Fantasy IV. This makes a lot a sense as the Mount Ordeals Trial has you fight one of these fiends, Rubicante, the Archfiend of Fire.