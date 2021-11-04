What are the starter cars in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 has taken the Horizon Festival to a brand new location. For the second time in the franchise’s history, FH5 takes place in scenic Mexico, and you’ll be able to take in the sights, sounds, and dynamic weather that the country has to offer. When you begin your journey in Forza Horizon 5, you will be able to pick from a series of starter cars. What are these cars exactly? Let’s take a look.

Here are the three starters cars in Forza Horizon 5:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

Class: S1

S1 Speed: 6.5

6.5 Handling: 7.8

7.8 Acceleration: 7.2

7.2 Launch: 7.8

7.8 Braking: 6.2

6.2 Offroad: 4.9

2021 Ford Bronco

Class: B

B Speed: 5.6

5.6 Handling: 3.4

3.4 Acceleration: 7.8

7.8 Launch: 3.7

3.7 Braking: 4.4

4.4 Offroad: 8.1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Toyota GR Supra

Class: A

A Speed: 6.8

6.8 Handling: 6.5

6.5 Acceleration: 5.5

5.5 Launch: 5.8

5.8 Braking: 4.8

4.8 Offroad: 4.1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to pick one of these after the introduction in order to begin the story in Forza Horizon 5.

Even though the game will prompt you to select one at the beginning, you will get access to all three right off the bat. To change your starter car, go back to the Garage at the Horizon Festival and select My Cars. Then, pick a car with A and then hit ‘Get in Car.’ However, it’s important to note that in order to slap a design on it and take it out of the Autoshow, you will need to pay CR.

Nevertheless, you will have three cars ready to go in your collection.