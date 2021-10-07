What are the Ubisoft Connect challenges for Far Cry 6?
Level up your Ubisoft Connect profile by completing these challenges.
Far Cry 6 offers numerous rewards players can receive by spending Units on the Ubisoft Connect service. Unfortunately, some of them can be pricey. You’ll need to level up your Ubisoft Connect profile in order to gain more Units, and you’ll level up for every 500 XP points you have. Here are all the Ubisoft Connect challenges that Far Cry 6 offers to give you some huge XP points.
|Challenge
|Objective
|XP Reward
|Just Getting Started
|Complete an Operation
|50
|Junior Treasure Hunter
|Complete 5 Treasure Hunts
|50
|Escape from Isla Santuario
|Complete the Operation “Libertad Rises”
|50
|Innovation in Automation
|Take out 15 soldiers with the Auto-Turret
|50
|Stick Them with the Pointy End
|Take out 10 soldiers with Throwing Knives or Throwing Axes
|50
|Safety First
|Collect 10 pieces of Head Gear
|50
|Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
|Win 3 Cockfights
|50
|Street Racer
|Win a Gran Premio
|50
|Cruisin’ Y.A.R.A.
|Win 3 Gran Premios
|50
|Dale Agua
|Win 5 Dominoes games
|50
|Master Tactician
|Complete 5 Bandido Operations
|100
|War of Attrition
|Complete 20 Operations
|100
|Resistor
|Capture 10 FND Bases
|100
|Checkmate
|Capture 20 Checkpoints
|100
|The Show Must Go On
|Complete the Operation “Guerrilla Radio”
|100
|Good Boys Get Treats
|Complete the Operation “Who’s a Good Boy?”
|100
|Cock of the Walk
|Find 6 Roosters
|100
|Pack Animal
|Acquire 3 Supremos
|100
|DIY
|Acquire 5 of Juan’s Resolver Weapons
|100
|The Three Amigos
|Recruit 3 Amigos
|100
|Puzzle Power
|Find 10 Criptogramas Charts
|100
|Quite Charming
|Collect 15 Charms
|100
|Rockin’ in a Free Yara
|Find 5 USB Sticks
|100
|Spared No Expense
|Complete the Special Operation “Mesozoico”
|100
|Freeing Yara
|Complete all Operations
|250
|Reclaimer
|Capture all FND Bases
|250
|Expert Treasure Hunter
|Complete all Treasure Hunts
|250
|Bad Intel
|Complete the Operation “Paradise Lost”
|250
|Grenadier
|Kill 15 soldiers with epxlosives
|250
|Ten Piece Nuggets
|Find 10 Roosters
|250
|Reign Supreme
|Acquire 6 Supremos
|250
|Ingeinous
|Acquire all of Juan’s Resolver Weapons
|250
|Gun Collector
|Collect 30 Custom or Overclocked Primary Weapons
|250
|Gunslinger
|Collect 5 Sidearm Weapons
|250
|Charmed, I’m Sure
|Collect 30 Charms
|250
|Paquete Collector
|Find 10 USB Sticks
|250