What are the Ubisoft Connect challenges for Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 offers numerous rewards players can receive by spending Units on the Ubisoft Connect service. Unfortunately, some of them can be pricey. You’ll need to level up your Ubisoft Connect profile in order to gain more Units, and you’ll level up for every 500 XP points you have. Here are all the Ubisoft Connect challenges that Far Cry 6 offers to give you some huge XP points.

Challenge Objective XP Reward Just Getting Started Complete an Operation 50 Junior Treasure Hunter Complete 5 Treasure Hunts 50 Escape from Isla Santuario Complete the Operation “Libertad Rises” 50 Innovation in Automation Take out 15 soldiers with the Auto-Turret 50 Stick Them with the Pointy End Take out 10 soldiers with Throwing Knives or Throwing Axes 50 Safety First Collect 10 pieces of Head Gear 50 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Win 3 Cockfights 50 Street Racer Win a Gran Premio 50 Cruisin’ Y.A.R.A. Win 3 Gran Premios 50 Dale Agua Win 5 Dominoes games 50 Master Tactician Complete 5 Bandido Operations 100 War of Attrition Complete 20 Operations 100 Resistor Capture 10 FND Bases 100 Checkmate Capture 20 Checkpoints 100 The Show Must Go On Complete the Operation “Guerrilla Radio” 100 Good Boys Get Treats Complete the Operation “Who’s a Good Boy?” 100 Cock of the Walk Find 6 Roosters 100 Pack Animal Acquire 3 Supremos 100 DIY Acquire 5 of Juan’s Resolver Weapons 100 The Three Amigos Recruit 3 Amigos 100 Puzzle Power Find 10 Criptogramas Charts 100 Quite Charming Collect 15 Charms 100 Rockin’ in a Free Yara Find 5 USB Sticks 100 Spared No Expense Complete the Special Operation “Mesozoico” 100 Freeing Yara Complete all Operations 250 Reclaimer Capture all FND Bases 250 Expert Treasure Hunter Complete all Treasure Hunts 250 Bad Intel Complete the Operation “Paradise Lost” 250 Grenadier Kill 15 soldiers with epxlosives 250 Ten Piece Nuggets Find 10 Roosters 250 Reign Supreme Acquire 6 Supremos 250 Ingeinous Acquire all of Juan’s Resolver Weapons 250 Gun Collector Collect 30 Custom or Overclocked Primary Weapons 250 Gunslinger Collect 5 Sidearm Weapons 250 Charmed, I’m Sure Collect 30 Charms 250 Paquete Collector Find 10 USB Sticks 250