What are the undiscovered collectibles in Niflheim in God of War Ragnarok?

Niflheim is a special realm in God of War Ragnarok. When you first unlock it, right after the Old Friends goal on The Path, only one small region is accessible, The Raven Tree. As its name suggests, The Raven Tree contains a large tree decorated with all the Odin’s Ravens you’ve managed to collect so far, and a training area where you can practice your combat skills. The Raven Tree also has an Odin’s Raven of its own, as well as six Legendary Chests that can be opened once you’ve collected enough of Odin’s Ravens.

But if you check the map for the whole of Niflheim, you’ll find that not only is there one more Legendary Chest somewhere, there are also four additional collectibles all marked “Undiscovered”. So, what are they? Where are they? And when can you discover and collect them?

What are the undiscovered collectibles in Niflheim?

The undiscovered collectibles in Niflheim are the Frostfinger and Dreamshade Flowers for the Nine Realms in Bloom Favor, a Berserker Gravestone, a Nornir Chest, and a short Favor called The Broken Prison.

How to get the Frostfinger Flower in Niflheim

The Frostfinger Flower is in the Mist Fields region, which you can only access via a Mystic Gate that you can unlock after completing The Path and then talking to Ratatoskr the squirrel in order to get the Yggdrasil Seeds. The Flower is very close to the Mystic Gateway.

How to get the Berserker Gravestone in Niflheim

The Berserker Gravestone is also in Mist Fields. Just follow the path leading away from the Mystic Gateway, and you’ll see it a short distance along that path. You can’t miss it.

How to get the Nornir Chest in Niflheim

The Nornir Chest is in the Aesir Prison Wreckage region, which is reachable via a path that leads west from the Raven Tree, but only after you’ve completed The Path main story quest line. Find the chest on the second floor from the top of the prison, as well as the first seal. The second seal is one floor below the chest, and the third one more floor below that.

How to get the Dreamshade Flower in Niflheim

The Dreamshade Flower is inside one of the cells on the bottom floor of the Aesir Prison Wreckage.

How to unlock and complete The Broken Prison

The Broken Prison Favor unlocks as soon as you cross from The Raven Tree to Aesir Prison Wreckage, and it completes when you speak to Tyr in a cell on the bottom floor of the prison.