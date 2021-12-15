What do Certificates for Impossible Appliances do in Destiny 2?

If you’ve been keeping up with the new Destiny 2 content, it is easy to get overwhelmed by all the new items that are available to you. With so many new things popping up in your inventory, it becomes a careful balance between dismantling what you don’t need to free up space and gain material and keeping those rare items that will become useful later on.

You might have spotted a Certificate for Impossible Appliances dropped into your inventory during the recent event. It sounds like complete nonsense, right? Its description reads as “a gift certificate that exists in several realities at once”, which is already sounding weird. But could this strange item have another use that isn’t immediately obvious? What should you do with a Certificate for Impossible Appliances in Destiny 2?

The good news is that you can easily just dismantle the Certificate for Impossible Appliances when you get it. It has no immediate purpose besides being a little bit of fun that the developers dropped into the game, so dismantle it for some extra materials without a worry. It is a Common item, so you are likely to have it pop up more than once as you are running through the game.