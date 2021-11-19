What do Secret Base Statues do in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Secret Base in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a location you can create while visiting Grand Underground. You’ll gain access to this area after you unlock the Digger Drill from the old man who initially gave you the Explorer’s Kit. The primary purpose of these Secret Bases is to place statues in them. What do the Secret Base Statues do in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

These Statues are designed to increase the chances of encountering specific Pokémon while you explore the Grand Underground. Each Statue has a value that it adds to your Grand Underground spawn chances.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, the starter evolutions of a Pokémon, such as a Piplup, offer the smallest and increase for each evolution. The Statues also account for the Pokémon’s secondary types. For Emploeon, a Water and Steel-type increase the chances of Water and Steel-type Pokémon appearing, with Water-types receiving the highest value. You’ll want to place multiple statues of the same type in your Secret Base to increase the odds of specific Pokémon types appearing in the Grand Underground, especially if you’re searching for a certain one. There are also legendary Pokémon, which offer the highest increase to your Secret Base spawning effect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find shiny versions of these statues, which are even better than the regular ones. If you have a shiny version of a Statue, we highly recommend placing these statues down rather than the regular ones to give yourself the most significant boost.

You can check the crystal ball in your Secret Base to see the direct bonuses you’re receiving during your Grand Underground adventure.