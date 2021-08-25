What does BSF mean in Roblox?

Even when you are constantly playing online games, you can come across jargon that you don’t understand. While everyone knows what LOL and BRB stand for, the Roblox community has started coming up with their own acronyms that are a quicker way to get the point across in a conversation. If you have been hearing someone throw out BSF and have no idea what they are saying, we got your back. Here is what BSF means in Roblox.

BSF in Roblox is a way for a player to call a female player one of their best friends. Essentially, it stands for “Best Sister Friend,” or in other words, a female player has become so close as a friend that you can consider them a sister. There are examples of people using it in general, which does not make too much sense when you could just use BF for that.

Additionally, BSF could be short for “But seriously, folks.” This could be used after a joke or comment has taken the conversation off the rails, and someone is trying to bring it back on topic.

Luckily, it does not appear that BSF is any derogatory term or put down that you need to worry about. In most cases, it is someone claiming a friend as a sister, and in others, someone trying to get a conversation back on topic.