What does Celi Lata mean in Genshin Impact? – Day 3 Mutual Exchange

Day three of the Mimi Tomo event is here, which means more translations need to be done to appease the friendly Hilichurls and get some information from them. Tracking down the Unusual Hilichurl is worth it, as players will earn some Primogems and nice decorations for their Serenitea Pot.

Thankfully, Ella Musk has given players the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. On Day 3, players get through the vast majority of the quest before running into an awkward phrase, in this case, “Celi Lata”.

Celi Lata translates to “something that gives light without heat”, so players will need to give the Hilichurl somethings that fits this decriptions. For us, we gave him some Small Lamp Grass. If you need to find some, make your way to the area between Springvale and Wolvendom and it will be in plentiful supply.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.