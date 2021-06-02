What does Gusha Unu Boya mean in Genshin Impact

The very last day of the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact has arrived, which means we have one last chance to find the Unusual Hilichurl. Once again, the first Hilichurl will be a Mutual Exchange mission, and the creature will use the phrase Gusha Unu Boya.

The good news is that players are not expected to magically know what this means, and have access to a Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that was given to them at the start of the even by Ella Musk. They can use this to work out the meaning.

For Gusha Unu Boya, the answer is pretty simple. It translates to yellow fruit/vegetable, so players can give him anything along those lines. We actually gave him a Sweet Flower and he was perfectly happy with that, and they are extremely common and can be found all over the map. After that, the Hilichurl will give you the location of the next Hilichurl you need to speak to.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.