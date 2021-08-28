What does Lupical mean in Genshin Impact?

With the 1000 Question with Paimon event underway, Genshin Impact players are being bombarded with questions about the game. Your trivia game will need to be on point to answer them all, and there is no shame in hitting the internet to get to the bottom of some of them, as they are not easy.

One of the many questions that players are being asked is what does Lupical mean. Lupical is a very specific word that pops up in the game, as you play through Razor’s missions. There is actually a quest called The Meaning of Lupical that players need to complete to progress through the story.

Lupical basically means family, a concept that is very important to Razor who was effectively raised by wolves in the woods outside Mondstadt. The wolf pack became Razor’s lupical. Razor will use the word several times when talking about the wolves, and it also pops up a lot in his idle chatter if you have him in your party.

Lupical is, from what we can tell, not a real word, but it sure is a fun one. The first half of the word seems to come from the Latin word Lupus, for wolf, while the latter half “ical”, might be a play on the concept of the biological family. No matter the origins, the meaning is clear, Razor really loves his wolf family.