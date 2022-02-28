What does Radagon’s Soreseal do in Elden Ring

Radagon’s Soreseal is one of dozens of equippable Talisman items in Elden Ring and one of the best for most builds. Equipping Radagon’s Soreseal increases your Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity stats by five points each.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Find the Soreseal in Fort Faroth in the far east of the Lands Between. From the chest holding the Dectus Medallion (Right), turn around and go down the hole at the far end of the Fort, head around the corner, jump across the gap, and follow the hallway until there’s a dropdown. The Soreseal shines gold behind the wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the best things about the Soreseal is its effects stack with those of Godrick’s Great Rune, taking the total increase to these four stats by a whopping ten while the Great Rune is active.

The Soreseal’s major drawback is the same found in the Prisoner’s Chain item from Dark Souls 3: having it equipped reduces a character’s damage absorption by a significant amount.

Defense in Elden Ring has two factors: resistance and absorption. Armor governs both. The math behind them is unclear for Elden Ring, and it will take the community some time to fully sus out the details, but in the short term, know that enemies will do about 10-15% additional damage with the Soreseal equipped.

The stat increase to all physical statistics is more than worth any cost. However, most enemies, especially bosses, will kill in two or three hits by the end of a playthrough regardless of armor or absorption.