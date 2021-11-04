What does the Custom Designs Plus app do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update?

The Custom Designs app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a great tool for creative and artfully driven people, but now it is even better than ever. After downloading the last free update for the game, you will have access to this new version of the app after purchasing it from the Nook Stop machine in the Resident Service building for 1,800 Nook Miles. Here is what it does.

After purchasing the app upgrade, your villager will hold their phone to the Nook Stop machine, and it will update. Now you have access to 20 premade patterns inside the app that you can use at any time, and you have 50 additional save slots for both custom and pro designs. Additionally, pro designs can now be used on face-cutout standees, handheld flags, and uchiwa fans.

While these upgrades are nice, probably the best feature that comes with this app upgrade is that your phone will now be able to connect to the Custom Designs Portal at any time. You will no longer need to go to the Able Sisters stores to have access to it, and you can access it at night while that shop is closed.

To access the Custom Designs Portal, just pull up your phone with ZL and start the Custom Designs app. Press X and the game will ask if you want to connect to the portal. Press Yes, and you will connect to the internet and save your game.

Inside the portal, there are some nice upgrades as well, including being able to search criteria by name or creator and adding a creator to your favorites list to see what they make in the future.