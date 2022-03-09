What does the Remembrance of the Blasphemous do in Elden Ring?

At the end of your visit to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring, you’ll come face-to-face with Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. After you defeat him, he’ll drop the Remembrance of the Blasphemous. Keeping in line with the boss’ magma-themed attacks, you can earn yourself some pretty strong fire-based gear by giving the Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold.

There are two items you can trade the Remembrance for: The Blasphemous Blade and Rykard’s Rancor. Which one you’ll want to go with will depend on what your build is.

The Blasphemous Blade requires 22 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 21 Faith to wield. It also has D-level scaling with each of those attributes. It’s an ideal weapon for builds that prioritize both Strength and Faith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Meanwhile, Rykard’s Rancor is a Sorcery that requires 40 Intelligence and 18 Faith to cast. This Sorcery releases a small group of projectiles that explode following a short delay. If you’re rocking a high Intelligence build, you’ll probably want to obtain this spell.

If you want to get both items, be sure to duplicate the Remembrance prior to trading it with Enia. You’ll then have two Remembrances, meaning you can get both rewards. If you don’t meet the requirements for one of them, you can respec your stats by visiting Rennala so that you can use one or both of these blasphemous items.