What does the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor do in Elden Ring?

One of Elden Ring’s bosses, the Regal Ancestor Spirit, will drop the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor upon death. Like other Remembrances found throughout the game, there are two major ways you can use this item. If you’re strictly focused on leveling up, you can simply use the item to get 30,000 Runes.

However, you can also use the Remembrance to get one of two exclusive items you won’t find anywhere else in the game. By giving the Remembrance to Enia in Roundtable Hold, you’ll be able to unlock either the Winged Greathorn greataxe, or the Ancestral Spirit’s Horn talisman. The Winged Greathorn is a powerful weapon that requires both 30 Strength and 20 Dexterity to wield, and also scales with those two attributes; it’s best suited for Strength builds. The Ancestral Spirit’s Horn will benefit magic users or those who utilize other FP-consuming moves a lot. The talisman restores 3 FP for every enemy you kill while holding it.

You can get both items on a single playthrough by visiting one of the Walking Mausoleums to duplicate the Remembrance. If you’re wondering what some of the game’s other Remembrances will get you, check out our guides on the Starscourge Remembrance, the Grafted Remembrance, and the Full Moon Queen Remembrance.