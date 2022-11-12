What does the Wishing Well do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Wishing Well is a specific location you can find while playing through God of War Ragnarok. It appears in The Crater, a location in Vanaheim that you can unlock as you progress the story. When you initially arrive, it might appear as if it were a beautiful location, but it’s far more than a simple area to enjoy. It has a practical use for improving your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about what the Wishing Well does in God of War Ragnarok.

How to use the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarok

The Wishing Well is how you acquire the special Crystal resources you will use on your weapons and armor, such as Gleaming Crystals. The raw materials drop throughout The Crater and come from the large, orange crystals you find while exploring the area. You can destroy these and pick up the resources that drop from them.

When you have enough, bring them to the Wishing Well and break any of the other orange crystals surrounding the well. Your companions will suggest tossing them into, and out will come multiple resources, weapons, armor, and several rewards for your troubles. You will want to continue exploring The Crater, and the regions within it, to earn even more of these rewards as you play the game. When you find them, toss the raw materials into the water to purify them. The location does not dry up or wither in any way, so continue to visit it and take advantage of these helpful waters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wishing Well is also how you unlock the Fallen Star armor. You’ll receive it as a reward the more raw crystals you toss into the water.