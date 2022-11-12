The nine realms are full of hidden mysteries in God of War Ragnarok, and if you do enough digging, you can uncover these secrets and make use of them. One of them is the Wishing Well. It’s a specific location that will be available for you to visit, but tracking it down can be a challenge. You want to ensure you access this location to unlock specific crafting items. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get to the Wishing Well in God of War Ragnarok

The Wishing Well becomes available to you when you reach The Crater. The only way to access this location is to continue the main story and complete the section where Kratos and Freya mount a rescue for Freyr, who the Asgardians have taken. After you complete these and bring him back to camp, Helka will run away from camp, trying to lead you somewhere. This will be the Scent of Survival quest, and completing it unlocks this region.

After you unlock it, you have to make your way to the southern region by going through the ruins, which bring you to The Jungle. Before you do anything else, we recommend making your way through this area to the dam and unlocking it, bringing water back to the valley. Now, return to the entrance where you arrived, and use the hanging latch to make it to the left. On this side is a gate you can unlock using a nearby chain. Go through the now-open gate, and follow the patch until you reach the Wishing Well. It will be a large location that connects the Jungle to The Plains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wishing Well is how you purify the many crystals found in The Plains. You can attack and break these glowing orange crystals, with Mimir commenting on how they could be useful. You then must destroy one of the crystals surrounding the Wishing Well before tossing them into the water. You can now receive multiple resources for doing this, such as Gleaming Crystals.