The resources in Gleaming Crystals are vital in God of War Ragnarok for you to use to upgrade and improve your equipment throughout your journey. Keeping up with your steadily stronger enemies is vital, proving more difficult as you delve deeper into the realms, especially as you explore alternative paths. Gleaming Crystals are troubling to locate, and there’s a unique method to unlocking them. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Gleaming Crystals in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Gleaming Crystals in God of War Ragnarok

The only location where you can find Gleaming Crystals is in The Crater, in the northern section of Vanaheim. You will unlock this region after you free Freyr from the Asgardians, which is a required story quest, so you won’t be able to miss this. After this point, Helka will seek you out and want to bring you to the Western Barri Woods, and you’ll be whisked away by Freyr’s boat and then attacked by a dragon. When you crash land in The Crater, this location becomes available to you, and there are several things you will need to do at this place to unlock it, such as remove the dam Odin placed in The Jungle.

Related: Where to find Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

This region has large, orange crystals that drop shards that you can pick up. Make sure to pick them up as often as possible, regularly destroying these crystals. Mimir will often comment on how they must eventually be helpful to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this, make your way to The Sinkholes, and you will need to unlock the Wishing Well. It’s a hidden location that leads back to The Crater, and when you throw the crystals into the center of the well, they become Gleaming Crystals, along with other helpful resources you find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The more crystals you destroy and bring back to the Wishing Well, the more resources you can unlock and rewards.