What era will Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse will be a story-driven game developed by Quantic Dreams, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and many other narrative-based games. The unique thing about Star Wars Eclipse is when the game will occur. What era will Star Wars Eclipse occur in, and what is it?

Star Wars Eclipse will happen during the High Republic era of Star Wars. Before Disney, that meant any time before Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, before the Galactic Empire, was created. So this timeline is set roughly 200 or so years before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

The timeline is currently being explored in numerous books set in The High Republic. It’s a time where the Jedi flourished, and the galaxy didn’t have to worry about the Sith. The Sith hadn’t been seen for many years before it, and they would not be seen until Darth Sideous, Palpatine, reveals his identity. We can expect the story of Star Wars Eclipse to focus more on the criminal and underworld activities of the galaxies and based on the trailer, The Trader Federation.

We do not have an exact timeline of when Star Wars Eclipse takes place, but we have a general idea with knowing it will be the High Republic era.