What happens at 30 minutes in Vampire Survivors, and how to survive it

Vampire Survivors is a difficult survival game where players have to kill hundreds of enemies while trying to live for as long as possible. You need to pick up accessories and weapons to ensure that you can make it to the end of the run, which is the 30-minute mark.

At 30 minutes, all the normal enemies will disappear, and replacing them is a Reaper. When he appears, he instantly jumps on you, giving you no time to react. Right now, it is not possible for players to kill the Reaper and there are no achievements that reward you for lasting longer than 30 minutes. So, once you reach this point in the run, it’s really just a test of endurance to see how long you can last until the Reaper ultimately kills you.

If you want to last longer than 30 minutes, then you’ll want to grab both the Clock Lancet and Laurel. The Clock Lancet freezes enemies in place for a short period of time while the Laurel gives you a shield, allowing you to take hits without receiving any damage. We also recommend a weapon like a Whip, which knocks back enemies. The rest of the build can be up to the player’s preferences. Try your best to get HP by breaking light sources or having upgrades that can heal your character like Pummarola or the Bloody Tear.