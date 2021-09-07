What is blind fire in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard features the most destructible environments that the series has seen before. Usually, these games focus more on the run-and-gun combat than getting cover and using it to your advantage, but Vanguard is taking a slightly different approach. While the cover you take can be beat up and destroyed if it takes too much fire, you can use it to your advantage by using the brand new blind fire.

Blind fire is a new feature introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard that works alongside the mounted fire. To use it, you will run to cover and essentially hip fire out of the cover without putting yourself in danger. Of course, the trade-off here is that your accuracy will be significantly impacted, but you can put out some fire with a much lesser risk of being picked off.

When using blind fire, you can kind of see what you are shooting at, but the emphasis here is that you are just throwing your gun out and shooting in a direction to protect yourself. While you are blind firing, you can move alongside the cover you are using and swap into a mounted firing position to improve your accuracy, but you will be more exposed.

Blind fire will be most useful when an enemy is close to you. You can hide behind the cover, protecting yourself while still putting damage into them. Just beware of your flanks. Anyone that comes up beside or behind you will have an easy kill on you.