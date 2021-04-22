What is error code Rugby in Call of Duty: Warzone?

You’ll run into a variety of error codes whenever you play an online game, and Call of Duty: Warzone has plenty of them. Some of these can be fixed by updating to the latest patch of the game, checking your internet connection, or restarting your copy of Call of Duty: Warzone. If you’re experiencing error code Rugby in Call of Duty: Warzone, you were probably trying to purchase COD points directly from the Warzone page on the store tab, or on the battle pass.

When you see the error code Rugby, Call of Duty: Warzone was able to confirm your transaction in the main game for you to purchase your bundle or to purchase any COD points. Plenty of players encountered this error before and reported it on the Activision support forums.

If your transaction did not go through, we recommend you shut down your Call of Duty: Warzone application, relaunch the game, and try to purchase the bundle or item once again. Typically a fresh restart fixes this error. When attempting to purchase COD points, we recommend buying them directly from Battle.net or your platform’s store rather than in-game. We encountered the Rugby error code more often when buying COD points in-game.

If you continue to have issues with this error code, you want to reach out to Activision’s support team. When it comes to handling COD points or purchases in the store, it’s best to speak with an Activision representative to make sure everything is resolved properly.