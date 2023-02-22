What is in the House Chest in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are so many chests in Hogwarts Legacy that it can be hard to keep track of them all. One that you should never forget about though is the House Chest. This large container sits in the common room of each house in Hogwarts castle and cannot be opened until you have collected all of the items needed to break the lock protecting it. The only way to access the treasure within is to find Daedalian Keys but what exactly is in the House Chest in Hogwarts legacy?

What treasure is inside the House Chest in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are a lot of chests in Hogwarts Legacy with many of them giving you new gear for you to try on or sell if you are carrying too much. The House Chest is one of the first chests you can spot after getting to Hogwarts. No matter which house you choose, you will be able to find a large chest in the common room after waking up on your first day at school. The key (or keys) to opening this chest rests in the Daedalian Keys which make an appearance later in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 16 Daedalian Keys flying around Hogwarts castle and each one opens a special cabinet. Each cabinet contains a single House Token. Once you have collected all 16 of these House Tokens, you can place them in the House Chest back in your common room to get your prize. The prize for opening this chest is a special house-themed relic uniform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other robes, you can equip this one by altering the appearance of whichever robe you are currently wearing. Besides having a unique look that none of the other robes have, your Relic House Uniform will glow each time you cast a spell, making it stand out even more amongst the other robes in your collection. There are many more items like this that you can discover as you explore the castle grounds like the garb of Herodiana which is given to you for completing the Hall of Herodiana quest.