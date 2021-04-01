What is in the Paimon’s Bargains Shop this month? – April 2021

The start of a new month means a restock for Paimon’s Bargains in Genshin Impact. The store will stock some characters, weapons, and materials each month, and players can use it to grab the things that they need.

It is a useful feature, but is also a way to waste important currency that you may be better off holding on to.

Paimon’s Baragains Shop April 2021

Player’s can use Masterless Starglitter in the Starglitter Exchange tab to purchase weapons, characters, and resources. Masterless Starglitter is obtained by pulling duplicate characters and 4 or 5 Star Weapons from Wishes.

Intertwined Fate – 5 Masterless Starglitter

Acquaint Fate – 5 Masterless Starglitter

Razor – 34 Masterless Starglitter

Amber – 34 Masterless Starglitter

Royal Longsword – 24 Masterless Starglitter

Royal Greatsword – 24 Masterless Starglitter

Royal Spear – 24 Masterless Starglitter

Royal Grimoire – 24 Masterless Starglitter

Royal Bow – 24 Masterless Starglitter

Razor is a great character, and if you don’t have him and are in need of solid physical damage he is one of the best in the game. We like to consider him a secret 5 Star, and he has been our main since we first got him. What makes Razor so dangerous is that his Elemental Burst, which is easily charged, gives him access to one of the most important attributes in the game, increased attack speed.

Poor Amber, on the other hand, is definitely a low tier champ, so duplicates can be avoided as you will get her from the campaign.

The Royal set can be a solid option for characters looking for CRIT stats, and you can purchase u to three of them each month, so refinement is easy to do. All the resources in the shop can be avoided, as they are so easily farmed there is no point in wasting currency on them.

