What is Stitch’s hidden requirement in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

The furry blue alien Stitch has finally entered Disney Dreamlight Valley but you can’t just simply start up his quest line. There are a lot of tasks that you need to complete just to find Stitch and then afterward you need to complete a hidden requirement to start his quest line. That is a lot of steps to help out a friend, but if you aren’t afraid of a little searching, you can easily overcome this obstacle. This is the hidden requirement needed to start Stitch’s quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start Stitch’s quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like with all the other residents of Dreamlight Valley, Stitch has an entire quest line that you can complete and rewards for you to obtain for increasing his Friendship Level. Before you can even start Stitch’s quest line, you need to unlock him by finding three socks and helping Donald track down the alien that is terrorizing the valley. Once Stitch crashes his ship on the island, you will notice that in the quests menu it says his quest has a hidden requirement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have done Wall-e’s quest line, you will know that these hidden requirements can sometimes be a bit annoying. Wall-e has two hidden requirements that you eventually need to complete. Luckily, Stitch’s requirement is very easy to complete. All you need to do is go to the Peaceful Meadow and locate one of three vandalized signs.

Related: How to get Onyx in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The day after you unlock Stitch, you will be able to find three vandalized signs in the Peaceful Meadow. These signs are all found near the entrances to the Peaceful Meadow, making them easy to locate. Once you interact with one of them, you will unlock the Goodness Level Check quest for Stitch as long as you have his Friendship Level raised to level two.