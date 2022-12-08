There are a lot of materials that you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The materials that you gather are mainly used to make furniture that you can use to decorate your house and the valley. Onyx was added alongside the Missions in the Uncharted Space update, and the hidden gem is used to make some pretty good items. Unfortunately, it isn’t the easiest gem to locate. This guide will show you how to get Onyx in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Onyx in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There were a few new items and crafting recipes that got added when the Missions in Uncharted Space update was released. After speaking to Merlin, you will learn of some miraculous potions that will enhance the abilities of your Royal Tools. These potions are a must if you want to collect the more valuable items in the game but they also require some hard-to-find items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Onyx might seem like it is hard to locate, it is actually easy to obtain. All you need to do is mine Rock Spots like you normally would around the valley. You won’t get any Onyx for mining the rocks in the different biomes, those will still only get you stone. Mining Rock Spots, however, will occasionally give you an additional gem that is solid black. This gem is Onyx.

Obtaining this material is the same as obtaining Rich Soil or Red Algae. You will only obtain one Onyx at a time from any of the Rock Spots and whether or not you get one is completely randomized, so make sure you hang onto them when one drops. You can use Onyx to make Miraculous Pickaxe Polish and Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish. These potions will increase the abilities of your pickaxe and make it so you are guaranteed to get gems from the Rock Spots you mine.