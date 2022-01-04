What is the best build for Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact who functions as the main damage dealer in your team. He’s one of the only main DPS characters for the Anemo element in Genshin Impact, making him a unique and powerful character.

Xiao is a strong carry, capable of outputting tons of damage, but has some weaknesses that you’ll need to fix before you can begin using him at his greatest potential. He’s set to receive a rerun in Version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, so this is the perfect time to make sure you can build the best version of Xiao possible.

Here are the best builds for Xiao in Genshin Impact:

Best weapons for Xiao

Unfortunately, finding a good weapon for Xiao is one of his ultimate weaknesses. This is because many of the Polearm weapons available to all players are not actually that good for Xiao. This means that if you’re a free-to-play player, it’s difficult to find a great weapon for him.

If you can spend a little money, you can easily get the Deathmatch from the monthly battle pass. The Deathmatch boosts Crit Rate and boosts ATK% by a substantial amount through its passive, making it a perfectly good weapon for the character. (Plus, you’re guaranteed to get it every month.) You can also pull for the Primordial Jade Winged Spear, which is one of Xiao’s best weapons.

If you’re a free-to-play player, however, your options are slim. Free-to-play weapons like The Catch don’t actually help Xiao, as his Elemental Burst does not register as Elemental Burst Damage. You can use the Lithic Spear if you were lucky enough to get it, or you can save your Starglitter and buy the Blackcliff Pole from the Starglitter Shop. Otherwise, you can also use the Favonius Lance as a last resort.

Best artifacts for Xiao

Unlike many of the other main DPS characters in the game, Xiao does not have a dedicated artifact set. For example, Arataki Itto uses the artifact set Husk of Opulent Dreams, which was tailor-made for his kit. As a result, Xiao’s best options are as follows:

You can consider building a 2-piece Viridescent Venerer set for the Anemo DMG bonus, as well as the 2-piece Gladiator’s Triumph set for the 18% ATK increase. Alternatively, you can build a 2-piece Gladiator’s Triumph and 2-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, which will both buff his ATK by 18%.

Aim for these substats:

Crit Rate / Crit DMG: As a main DPS character, one of the best ways to increase damage are by increasing these two stats. The higher you can get both of these values, the better.

ATK%: ATK% is another important stat for DPS characters. If your ATK is too low, then the increase from Crit Rate and Crit DMG won't be as impactful.

Energy Recharge: Xiao has issues in consistently charging his Elemental Burst, which accounts for most of his damage. Therefore, you want to have some Energy Recharge so you can more consistently use his Elemental Burst.

Best team for Xiao

Xiao has limited teams as an Anemo character, as his damage is not heavily impacted by Elemental Reactions. Generally, you will want one Anemo support, like Sucrose or Jean. This is so you can funnel energy into Xiao’s Elemental Burst.

Additionally, a shielder helps tremendously, as Xiao’s health drains while using his Elemental Burst. In this state, Xiao is rather squishy and open to taking tons of damage, so having a shielder helps mitigate this issue.

Xiao, Sucrose/Jean, Zhongli, Albedo: This is one of Xiao’s most popular teams. Zhongli provides a strong shield for Xiao, while Albedo deals tons of off-field DPS. Additionally, two Geo characters will lower enemies overall resistance, allowing Xiao to deal more damage. When choosing between Sucrose and Jean (if you have that luxury), consider what your team needs. Sucrose provides more energy, so if you find you need to use Xiao’s Elemental Burst more frequently, choose Sucrose. If Zhongli’s shields are not enough for Xiao’s defenses, then you can choose Jean for the healing. One of the big draws for this team is the Geo resonance, which is activated when bringing two Geo characters. Therefore, if you’re missing Zhongli and Albedo, you can also opt to bring other Geo characters like Ningguang or Geo Traveler. (Do not use Gorou, as he does not buff Xiao in any meaningful way.)

