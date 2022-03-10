What is the Child of Helios event in No Man’s Sky?

As you travel through the universe of No Man’s Sky, there are countless encounters to be had with the weird and wonderful denizens of the cosmos. There are many of these that are beneficial, such as traders who are looking to make a deal, some of them are hostile, such as pirates looking to take you down for your valuable cargo. Some of these encounters are simply strange.

The Child of Helios is one of those strange encounters. It can occur randomly while the player is exploring the far reaches of space, or it might show up as part of the Starbirth mission. Either way, it is a surreal encounter that is sure to catch the attention of those lucky enough to run into it.

What is the Child of Helios?

While exploring the galaxy, players can stumble upon the Child of Helios as an anomaly encountered in No Man’s Sky. This one takes the form of a giant, glowing jellyfish floating through space. When players approach it, the Child of Helios will attempt to communicate with them. If they are allowed, they will send feelings of pure emotion to the player before leaving the sector. That is, for the most part, the extent of the interaction with the creature.

If the player is currently doing the Starbirth mission, then the Child of Helios will give them Living Water, which is needed to complete the quest. The rest of the encounter will go the exact same way and the Child of Helios will leave after imparting some good vibes onto the player.

You can fire on the Child of Helios, but it won’t do any good. They will not take damage from the attack, and they won’t become aggressive toward the player either. It is both a waste of ammo and time for both parties involved.