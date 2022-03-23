What is the Chipped Blade used for in Core Keeper? Answered

If you’ve been wandering around the world of Core Keeper, chances are you’ve stumbled upon plenty of items that don’t seem to have any immediate use. Not everything in the procedurally generated survival game has an obvious function, but players will often discover a use later in their playthrough.

If you’ve managed to collect the Chipped Blade in Core Keeper, don’t throw it away just yet. The item is a key component for one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

What is the Chipped Blade used for?

The Chipped Blade can be found in a temple in Azeos’ Wilderness and doesn’t seem to be all that useful. Its description hints at its usefulness, though. This is a piece of an ancient weapon and can be used to reassemble the Rune Song, one of the best weapons in the game. Rune Song not only boosts your max health and restores your health on each hit, it also has a 15% chance to kill any target with lower health than you on a hit, making it capable of instantly killing some tough foes.

The Rune Song will take some work to reassemble, though. You’ll need to find the Rune Parchment workbench item and gather the following materials:

Broken Handle

Chipped Blade

Clear Gemstone

10 Ancient Gemstones

50 Iron Bars

Once you’ve gathered the materials, you’re ready to create the legendary weapon. If you have any questions about how crafting works in Core Keeper, you can always consult our Crafting Guide for answers.