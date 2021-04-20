What is the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2?

For some of the challenges, bounties, and quests that will be taking place during Guardian Games 2021 in Destiny 2, players will be asked to achieve certain goals in the Daily Focus Playlist.

The game doesn’t really explain what this is, so we are here to set you on the right path. The Daily Focus Playlist can be found in the Director, on the Tower screen. A new node has been added for the duration of the games, and this is the Daily Focus Playlist.

This playlist will load you into activities with the same class that you are playing, be it Titan, Warlock, or Hunter. This facilitates collecting Laurels, as long as you wearing your event-specific class item, you can pick up Laurels that are created by the same class as you.

Being in a playlist with only people playing that class will make it much quicker to gather up large amounts of Laurels. So, anytime you need to do anything in the Daily Focus Playlist, just open the Director, go to the Tower, and click on the new node that looks like the Guardian Games symbol in the bottom right corner.

To make your time in the Playlist more efficient, make sure you visit Eva in the Tower and grab a Contender Card for 100 Laurels. These will give you a random challenge, and you can finish them up in the playlist and earn some medals for your class.