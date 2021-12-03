What is the daily reset timer in Final Fantasy XIV?

Many of the quests you can find and pick up in Final Fantasy XIV are daily quests. You’ll be able to complete them once a day, and you have to wait for the refresh timer to tick off before you can try completing it again. With so many quests available, it’s easy to find other things to do while you wait. But when do the quests refresh? In this guide, we’re going to detail to you the daily reset timer in Final Fantasy XIV.

The daily reset for Final Fantasy XIV happens at the same time every day. The daily reset timer happens every day at 11 AM ET. You may need to convert this time depending on your time zone difference. However, you can expect it to happen at this exact time.

If you’d instead find a better way to keep track of the daily reset timers, along with the additional reset timers, there’s a timer calculator over here that you can follow. You’ll also find the weekly reset timer and the Grand Company timer simultaneously.

Whenever you’re trying to grind a specific resource or item that you receive from an NPC, you’ll want to make sure to follow the daily reset timer every day. In addition, you may need to double-check if the quest you’re trying to complete is considered on the daily or weekly reset timer.